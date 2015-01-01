|
Citation
|
Cox A, Frederico M, Mosse H, Radford L, Ambry D, Ryan C. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e680343.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34393846
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment such as abuse, neglect and family violence has a profound impact on children's psychological and relational functioning and their lifelong trajectory, with associated adverse physical and mental health outcomes, higher mortality rates and reduced socioeconomic opportunities. The aim of the study was to explore the impact of neurodevelopmentally- and trauma-informed interventions on the relational health of children who have experienced maltreatment. Context: The study was conducted at Berry Street Take Two, an Australian therapeutic service. Take Two provides services to Victorian children aged 0-18 years, to address the impact of the trauma they have experienced from maltreatment. Take Two clinicians use relational and ecological frameworks, neurodevelopmental research and evidence-informed approaches to repair family relationships and develop networks of caring adults that focus on meeting the child's needs. Take Two uses the NMT approach as a framework for clinical intervention-planning and is site-certified in the use of the NMT Clinical Practice tools.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
maltreatment; developmental trauma; neurosequential model of therapeutics; relational health; trauma informed approaches