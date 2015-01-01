SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Leonard MJ, Philippe FL. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e682931.

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)

10.3389/fpsyg.2021.682931

34393910

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was characterized by a significant increase in the endorsement of conspiracy theories. Conspiracy theories are narratives that can enable and accentuate distrust toward health professionals and authorities. As such, they can lead to violent radicalization and should be considered a public health issue. This perspective article aims to further the understanding of professionals on conspiracy theories via the 3N model of radicalization and self-determination theory. Based on empirical research, theory, and existing interventions, potential initiatives intended to tackle the issue of conspiracy theories during pandemics are also presented.


public health; conspiracy beliefs; conspiracy theories; needs; radicalization; self-determination theory

