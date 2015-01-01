Abstract

We read the article by Malhi and Bharti with great interest. The study explores the relationship of victimized children with somatic symptoms, which is a less studied yet very important aspect. The paper concludes that the prevalence of bullying is high and needs urgent attention; also, that the burden of the physical complaints in the victims is high. Self-reported adjustment with teachers was found to be an important factor associated with physical symptoms [1]. This might be a proxy marker for the lack of conducive environment in school setting where a child can express his negative experience, and thus for having internalizing symptoms. Therefore, it becomes even more important for the stakeholders to develop and implement novel and culturally sensitive strategies to counter bullying at school. These strategies should have an active involvement of the teachers which should also involve increasing their sensitivity to the situation...

Language: en