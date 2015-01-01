Abstract

The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing rapid change, and family structures and functioning are not exempt from this. Economic growth and urbanisation greatly affect the livelihood of family households across the Pacific Island countries. These changes take place against a backdrop of increasing inequity, rapid growth in technology, changes in traditional employment structures and a changing climate. Key social indicators suggest that violence, abuse and exploitation of children in the Pacific Island nations challenge their most vulnerable and marginalised children (Save the Children, 2019). To make the Pacific safe for every child, a number of nations are developing legal and regulatory frameworks for children's protection, with child and family welfare systems that address behaviour, attitudes and policies related to child protection concerns. This article examines key 'grey' literature drawn from UN, NGO and government documents, to offer an overview of what legal and welfare systems are in place in the Pacific Island nations in regard to child protection needs. It draws on Parton's (Parton, International Journal on Child Maltreatment 3:19-34, 2020, p. 20) suggestion that a range of political, cultural and sociological influences shape child protection policies which vary according to both time and place and family and community values. What the literature uncovers is the challenges Pacific Island nations face implementing such legal and regulatory frameworks for children's protection, what supports are needed to support any changes (UNICEF, 2015a, b), their need to address the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, and to work with local communities, if there is to be effective reform around child wellbeing and safety, and their protection from harm (United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), 1989).

Language: en