Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the leading cause of hospitalization globally, and trauma-induced spinal injuries can be devastating and permanent. The objective of this study was to describe the pattern, association, and outcome in patients with traumatic spine injury (TSI).



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study was undertaken on patients with TSI who presented to the trauma and emergency department of a level 1 trauma center in eastern India between August 15, 2018, and August 14, 2019, by including 103 patients. Information pertaining to demography, mode of injury (MOI), fracture morphology, neurological grading, and associated spinal or other regional injuries was obtained. Correlation among injury severity score (ISS), neurological damage as per American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA), and morphological patterns was determined.



RESULTS: The median age was 39 years, and the gender ratio was 5.87:1. Fall from height (43.7%) was the most common MOI. The median ISS was 21, and the percentage of patients with polytrauma was 73% (ISS > 15). The cervical region (n = 30) was the most common site of injury, and multiple vertebral involvement (n = 32) was more common than isolated involvement. Type A pattern (53.4%) was the predominant type, followed by types C and B (29.1% and 15.5%, respectively) for primary spine injury, and type A was the predominant type for secondary spinal injury. Severe neurological damage (ASIA A-C) was noticed in 69 patients. The correlation between ISS and ASIA scores (Spearman's ρ = 0.561, P < 0.001) and between morphology type and ASIA score (Pearson's χ (2)= 69.7, P < 0.001) was statistically significant. In total, 53 patients were managed surgically and 24 patients were managed by conservative measures.



CONCLUSION: Our study found a predominantly younger population, multilevel involvement, significant neurological damage, multiple associated injuries, and higher ISS among the patients of TSI. The pattern in eastern India is different from previous reports from other parts of the country.

