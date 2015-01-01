Abstract

To investigate the association between psychological flexibility and physical violence perpetration among a large sample of college students. Participants: We analyzed data from the 2018-2019 national Healthy Minds Study, which included 21,850 undergraduate and graduate student participants at 78 U.S. campuses.



METHODS: We used multivariable logistic regression analysis to estimate the association between psychological flexibility, measured by the Acceptance and Action Questionnaire-II (AAQ), and a 12-month history of self-reported physical violence perpetration.



RESULTS: Mean scores on the AAQ were higher (p < 0.001) among participants who reported physical violence perpetration (25.6, SD 10.7) compared to those who did not (21.7, SD 9.9). Logistic regression results revealed that psychological inflexibility was associated with slightly higher odds of physical violence perpetration (AOR 1.03, 95% CI 1.02-1.04) while controlling for potential confounders.



CONCLUSIONS: Campus violence prevention efforts should include programming aimed at increasing psychological flexibility as a means to reduce potential violence.

