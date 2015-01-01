|
Citation
|
Pedersen ER, DiGuiseppi G, Klein DJ, Davis JP, Farris C, D'Amico EJ, LaBrie JW, Griffin BA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research has just begun to identify American college students who study abroad as a group at-risk for sexual violence victimization. The purpose of the current study was to examine the context of these incidents. Participants: We utilized a large longitudinal sample of 2,428 United States college students studying abroad for between 4 and 21 weeks in 12 different foreign countries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol; sexual assault; drinking; foreign countries; study abroad