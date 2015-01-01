SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pedersen ER, DiGuiseppi G, Klein DJ, Davis JP, Farris C, D'Amico EJ, LaBrie JW, Griffin BA. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1950733

Research has just begun to identify American college students who study abroad as a group at-risk for sexual violence victimization. The purpose of the current study was to examine the context of these incidents. Participants: We utilized a large longitudinal sample of 2,428 United States college students studying abroad for between 4 and 21 weeks in 12 different foreign countries.

METHODS: We estimated descriptive statistics and logistic regression models to assess prevalence and correlates of sexual victimization abroad, as well as effect size comparisons to quantify changes in drinking abroad.

RESULTS: Over one-fifth of students experienced sexual violence while abroad, including sexual assault and verbal coercion. Women, younger students, those who experienced sexual violence prior, and heavier drinkers had the greatest odds of sexual violence victimization abroad.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings point to the need for evidence-based programming to reduce sexual violence risk among American college students studying in foreign countries.


Alcohol; sexual assault; drinking; foreign countries; study abroad

