Chrisman SPD, Gomez D, Kroshus E, Mayer CV, Garrett K, Ramshaw D, Glang A. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2021.1944166

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: Acknowledging that coach communication about concussion increases the likelihood of athletes reporting concussive symptoms, the goal of this study was to examine factors affecting such communication, in order to develop a conceptual model that would inform the design of future educational interventions.Participants: Division I contact sport coaches.

METHODS: We conducted structured qualitative interviews with coaches and analyzed interviews using Thematic Analysis, viewed through the lens of the Theory of Planned Behavior nested within the Social Ecological Model.

RESULTS: Coaches had good knowledge of concussion and understood the dangers of playing with symptoms. However, they also discussed the lack of objective criteria for concussion diagnosis, and pressure to win in order to remain employed, both of which created barriers to concussion communication. Ultimately, most coaches reported not engaging in significant concussion communication as they did not feel this was their role, instead deferring to medical staff.

CONCLUSIONS: Educational interventions might benefit from a focus on the importance of coach concussion safety-supportive coach communication, with a goal of increasing the likelihood of athlete concussion reporting.


Language: en

concussion; college; qualitative; reporting; sport; Coach; communication

