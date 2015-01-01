Abstract

Though child abuse and neglect are an epidemic in the United States, experts estimate that they are grossly underreported, leaving hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children and adolescents at risk for short- and long-term physical and mental health sequelae. Abuse victims may be able to find eventual relief in college, but costs can be prohibitive when colleges expect abusive parents to contribute tens of thousands of dollars to their children's education. The current piece examines current policies in place for students to request dependency overrides in financial aid and barriers to appealing on the claim of abuse. This piece ends with a summary of recommendations intended to make the appeal process more equitable and favorable for victims.

