Coryell W, Horwitz A, Albucher R, Zheng K, Pistorello J, Eisenberg D, Favorite T, King C. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Heavy alcohol use has been clearly linked to risk for suicidal behaviors and is also prevalent on many American college campuses. This report uses a large sample of college students to explore relationships between alcohol use, depressive symptoms, and suicidality.
Language: en
Alcohol; mental health