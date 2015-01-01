Abstract

Many Americans use alcohol and recreational drugs. Some will develop substance use disorders that affect a person's brain and behavior, leading to continued use despite problems caused. We review the epidemiology of addiction in the United States, including changes in use patterns over time, highlighting rates in adolescents and young adults, as well as adults. An overview of the health and societal impacts of substance use is provided alongside the importance of multimodal, evidence-based treatment comprising psychosocial interventions and medication management. The article concludes by exploring the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic on people who use drugs and their access to treatment.

