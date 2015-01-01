SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Beaulieu M, St-Martin K, Cadieux Genesse J. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2021.1965931

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In I Care a Lot, we follow Marla Grayson, a self-proclaimed "Professional Carer" who makes a living by financially abusing older adults. Elder abuse, financial or otherwise, is seldom explored in cinema and must be handled with care. Cinema can help raise awareness on this social problem and play an important role in the de-stigmatization of older adults. Unfortunately, in our opinion, I Care a Lot fails to do so.


Language: en

Keywords

caregivers; Commentary; elder abuse; financial abuse; professional carer

