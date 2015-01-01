SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen H, Fan Q, Nicholas S, Maitland E. J. Health Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/13591053211037727

Utilizing data from the nationally representative China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study, this study analyzed the effect of intensity and duration of adverse childhood experiences on depression in middle aged and older aged adults in China. The mediating effect of cumulative health risk and personal factors were validated through the Karlson-Holm-Breen method. The results showed a significant dose-response relationship between adverse childhood experiences and adult depression. The elevated health risks of chronic diseases, disabilities, and physical pain, as well as the disadvantages in education, employment, and economic status caused by the adverse childhood experiences indirectly worsen adult depression.


depression; adverse childhood experiences; cumulative disadvantage; life course theory; mediation effect

