Abstract

Therapeutic management of risk for other-directed violence (ODV) involves screening, assessment, and clinically appropriate intervention. In this 5-part series, effective screening and assessment for ODV have been described as a combination of clinical interviewing and the use of structured tools to inform clinical impressions of both acute and chronic risk for violence. Once risk of violence is identified, therapeutic management of the risk throughout the course of treatment is best achieved by determining the function of the violent ideation and behavior. This can be achieved through the use of functional chain analysis. Chain analysis not only serves the purpose of providing insight into the contingencies of violent behavior but also helps to identify target areas of intervention where other skills, strategies, and means to access resources for support can be applied. In this fifth and final column of the series, we describe an intervention with all of these outcomes as its goals. A safety plan for ODV assists both clients and mental health professionals in disrupting patterns of violent ideation or behavior that would otherwise continue causing not only harm to others but prolonged negative consequences for those engaging in such behaviors.

