Abstract

Given legislative initiatives in Rhode Island pertaining to consideration of cannabis legalization for recreational purpose, a qualitative inquiry was conducted regarding anticipated changes in use among recreational cannabis users in Rhode Island. Five focus groups were conducted with recreational cannabis users (N = 31; 6-7 per group). Participants were queried about anticipated impact of legalization on their use patterns. Themes were identified using applied thematic analysis. Participants discussed (1) a desire to maintain the status quo due to satisfaction with local cannabis regulations and their current use behaviors, (2) how and why cannabis use may change, including pros and cons of legalization, and (3) anticipated changes in purchasing behavior given display and legitimacy of legal dispensaries. While participants anticipate use levels and prevalence may remain relatively stable following legislation changes, findings suggest possible changes related to mode of administration and location of use. Public health concerns exist related to high-risk potencies and use of cannabis in edible form; therefore, trialing of new cannabis products has important clinical implications should legalization occur in Rhode Island.

