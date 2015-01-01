Abstract

Youth Risk Behavior Survey 2011-2017 data were examined for associations among high school population subsets who self-reported suicide risk behaviors and experiences with bullying. High-school students who reported suicidal risk behaviors were 4.64 times more likely to have experienced bullying electronically. Ninth grade and female students were more likely than others to experience suicide risk behaviors and bullying. At the interpersonal level, school nurses are able to identify students who are experiencing bullying and who exhibit suicide risk behaviors. At the systems level, bullying prevention efforts should target all students. School nurses, administrators, policy makers, and health providers should consider data-driven recommendations in bullying prevention programs.

Language: en