Abstract

RATIONALE: It is estimated that about 6 million people suffer from severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year (73 cases per 100,000 people). TBI may affect emotional, sensory-motor, cognitive, and psychological functions with a consequent worsening of both patient and his/her caregiver's quality of life. In recent years, technological innovations allowed the development of new, advanced sensory stimulation systems, such as Neurowave, to further stimulate residual cognitive abilities and, at the same time, evaluate residual cognition. PATIENT CONCERN: An 69-year-old Italian man entered our neurorehabilitation unit with a diagnosis of minimally conscious state following severe TBI. He breathed spontaneously via tracheostomy and was fed via percutaneous gastrostomy. At the neurological examination, the patient showed severe tetraparesis as he showed fluctuating alertness and responsiveness to external stimuli and opened the eyes without stimulation. DIAGNOSIS: Patient was affected by subarachnoid hemorrhage and frontotemporal bilateral hematoma, which were surgically treated with decompressive craniotomy and subsequent cranioplasty about 6 months before. INTERVENTIONS: The patient underwent a neuropsychological and clinical evaluation before (T0) and after a conventional rehabilitation cycle (T1), and after a Neurowave emotional stimulation-supported rehabilitative cycle (T2). OUTCOMES: Following conventional rehabilitation (T1), the patient achieved a partial improvement in behavioral responsiveness; there was also a mild improvement in the caregiver's distress. Conversely, Neurowave emotional stimulation session determined (at T2) a significant improvement of the patient's behavioral responsiveness, cognition, and in the caregiver's distress. The P300 recording in response to the NES showed a significant change of P300 magnitude and latency.



DISCUSSION: Our data suggest that emotional-integrated sensory stimulation using adequate visual stimuli represents a beneficial, complementary rehabilitative treatment for patients in minimally conscious state following a severe TBI. This may occur because stimuli with emotional salience can provide a reliable motivational resource to stimulate motor and cognitive recovery following severe TBI.

Language: en