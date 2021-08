Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor imagery (MI) is a promising therapeutic technique for stroke rehabilitation.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the effects of MI on gait rehabilitation after stroke.



METHODS: To summarize the "Cochrane Review" by Silva et al.



RESULTS:Twenty-one studies with 762 participants were included in the Cochrane review. Very low level of certainty evidence pointed to some beneficial effects of MI alone or combined with action observation or physical practice on walking speed compared to other therapies. There is uncertainty about the effect of MI compared to other therapies in terms of motor function or functional mobility.



CONCLUSIONS: High-quality adequately powered studies investigating the effects of MI in individuals with stroke should be encouraged.

Language: en