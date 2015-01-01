Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a lack of consensus to guide patient return to sport (RTS) after elbow ulnar collateral ligament surgery (eUCLS).



PURPOSE: To describe the reported RTS criteria after eUCLS in the athletic population. STUDY DESIGN: Scoping review; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: This scoping review was performed by adhering to the PRISMA-ScR (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses-Scoping Review) guidelines. We searched 5 electronic databases (MEDLINE, Scopus, SPORTDiscus, Embase, Google Scholar Advanced) and the gray literature for English-language studies that reported at least 1 RTS criterion in athletes after eUCLS. Data were extracted and summarized as frequencies or arithmetic mean and standard deviation.



RESULTS: Included were 14 studies and 1335 athletes with a mean age of 21.4 ± 1.1 years. Time from surgery (range, 6-16 months) was the most common RTS criterion used, and it was reported by all 14 of the included articles. RTS criteria reported less often were pain (3/14; 21%), successful completion of a throwing program (3/14; 21%), muscle strength of the forearm muscles (1/14; 7%), and "normal" range of motion and muscle strength of the elbow and shoulder joints on the operated upper extremity (1/14; 7%). All studies used 1 to 5 of the above RTS criteria.



CONCLUSION: Only 14 studies reported 1 or more RTS criteria after eUCLS in athletes, and time was the most common RTS criterion used. Our results highlight the need for a coordinated effort among surgeons, physical therapists, and athletic trainers in order to establish evidence-based RTS criteria after eUCLS in athletes so athletes can safely to sport and prolong their athletic careers.

