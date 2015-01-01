Abstract

BACKGROUND: Standardized criteria are lacking to guide patient return to sport (RTS) after rotator cuff surgery (RCS) or shoulder stabilization surgery (SSS).



PURPOSE: To describe RTS criteria used after RCS and SSS in athletic populations. STUDY DESIGN: Scoping review; Level of evidence, 4.



METHODS: This scoping review was based on the PRISMA-ScR (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses-Scoping Review) guidelines. A total of 5 electronic databases (MEDLINE, Scopus, SPORTDiscus, Embase, Google Scholar Advanced search) and the gray literature were searched for English-language studies that reported at least 1 RTS criterion in athletes after shoulder surgery. Studies were assigned to the RCS or SSS subgroup based on the primary procedure performed. Data were extracted and summarized as frequencies or arithmetic mean and standard deviation.



RESULTS: Included were 52 studies and 2706 athletes (2206 male, 500 female, with a mean age of 28.8 ± 1.8 years). The RCS group consisted of 14 studies and the SSS group consisted of 38 studies. Time from surgery was the most common RTS criterion reported overall (37/52 studies; 71%) as well as within the RCS (93%) and SSS (63%) subgroups. Muscle strength (25/52 studies; 48%) and range of motion (23/52; 44%) were used by almost half of the included articles. RTS criteria reported less often were absence of pain, successful completion of sport-specific or position-specific test, proprioception, radiographic evaluation, patient-surgeon agreement, minimum time required to participate in pain-free throwing, and satisfactory scapulothoracic mechanics. All studies used 1 to 3 of the above RTS criteria; however, the definition of each criterion differed among the included articles.



CONCLUSION: Time from surgery was the most commonly reported RTS criterion after RCS or SSS in athletes, whereas muscle strength and range of motion were used by almost half of the articles. There was high heterogeneity in the definition of each RTS criterion used among the included studies, which also used different combinations of 1 to 3 RTS criteria. These results suggest the need to better define quantitative and qualitative RTS criteria in athletes undergoing rotator cuff and shoulder stabilization procedures in order to safely return athletes to sport.

