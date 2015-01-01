Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relationship between impulsivity and suicide is inconsistent in different populations. Hence, the relationship between impulsivity and suicide still needs to be studied among the elderly population. The present study intends to explore the relationship between impulsivity and suicide among the rural Chinese elderly.



METHODS: A case-control psychological autopsy study was conducted from February 1, 2014 to December 18, 2015 among rural residents over the age of 60 who died by suicide. The sample consisted of 242 suicides as the case group and 242 living individuals as the control group. Data on demographic characteristics, impulsivity, previous history of suicide attempts, social support, negative life events, and suicidal behavior were collected.



RESULTS: Our study found that impulsivity increased the risk of suicide. The case group showed a higher Barratt Impulsiveness Scale score compared with the control group (p < 0.001), which indicates that impulsivity was higher among the elderly suicides. In addition, regression analyses show that impulsivity (odds ratio: 1.03, 95% confidence interval: 1.01-1.06) is an independent risk factor of suicide, after controlling for the effects of marital status, education, family annual income, being left behind, social support, and negative life events. Finally, compared with elderly who do not have a history of attempted suicide, elderly with a history of attempted suicide showed higher impulsivity (p = 0.001).

