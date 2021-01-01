|
Citation
|
Gorman KR, Kearns JC, Pantalone DW, Bovin MJ, Keane TM, Marx BP. Psychol. Trauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Sexual minority female (SMF) veterans experience unique stressors apart from their service in the military. In this study, we compared SMF and heterosexual female (HF) veterans' rates of deployment-related stressors (i.e., military sexual assault, combat exposure, and harassment), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and major depressive disorder (MDD) and their association with one another.
Language: en