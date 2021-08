Abstract

The emergency physician is frequently called upon to take care of intoxicated patients. The identification of the culprit is a diagnostic challenge when the clinical picture is discordant, or the poisoning uncertain. Toxicological screening is of limited usefulness to the ED physician.



RESULTS from indiscriminate use can be misleading. The " all-out " search for toxins is expensive and rarely influences the treatment strategy. In the era of the " choosing wisely " campaign, a pragmatic and thoughtful use of toxicological testing is justified.

Language: fr