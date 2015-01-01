|
Mngadi S, Tomita A, Khanyile V, Chiliza B. S. Afr. J. Psychiatry 2021; 27: e1722.
34394977
BACKGROUND: Some suspected criminal offenders in South Africa are required to undergo forensic psychiatry assessments before or during the trial, which can be delayed as a result of the shortage of psychiatrists and inpatient forensic psychiatry beds. In KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, only one hospital (Fort Napier Hospital [FNH]) is designated for the 30-day inpatient forensic psychiatry assessments and there is a long waiting list for suspected criminal offenders awaiting assessment. There is a need to find ways of alleviating the backlog in the waiting list, with the use of outpatient forensic assessments being a possible adjunctive method.
Language: en
capacity assessment; fitness to stand trial assessment; long waiting list for pretrial assessment; outpatient forensic assessment; pretrial detention