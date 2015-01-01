Abstract

Meniscus surgery is one of the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures worldwide. Modifiable risk factors for meniscus injury include body mass index, participation in athletics and occupation. Nonmodifiable risk factors include age, sex, lower extremity alignment, discoid meniscus, ligamentous laxity, and biconcave tibial plateau. Conditions commonly associated with meniscal injury are osteoarthritis, anterior cruciate ligament injury, and tibial plateau fractures. Tear type and location vary by patient age and functional status. Surgical management of meniscus injury is typically cost-effective in terms of quality-adjusted life years. The purpose of this review is to provide an overview of meniscal injury epidemiology by summarizing tear types and locations, associated conditions, and factors that increase the risk for meniscal injury. The economic burden of meniscus injury and strategies to prevent injury to the meniscus are also reviewed.

Language: en