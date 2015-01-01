Abstract

To explore the latent structure of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) among adolescents of different school grades (age strata).



METHODS: Data derived from two simultaneous run cohort studies from the "Adolescent Nutritional Assessment Longitudinal Study-ELANA" conducted in private and public schools of Rio de Janeiro/Brazil. Participants comprised 564 seventh-graders and 419 ninth-graders, respectively sampled in 2011 and 2013 from cohort 1, and 730 eleventh-graders sampled in 2011 from cohort 2. Latent class factor analytical (LCFA) models were applied to the AUDIT items to identify internally homogeneous latent groups of individuals representing distinct patterns of alcohol use, and optimal group-separating cutoffs. The classification agreement was also evaluated.



RESULTS: Three and two groups (classes) were found for the eleventh and the earlier grades, respectively. These best-fitting models held a very high degree of class separation (entropy >0.9). By contrasting the AUDIT's raw scores (0-10) with the model-based latent classes, the cutoff separating the base (milder) category was found between scores 0 and 1 in all grades. The eleventh-graders differed from the others by showing a third and more intense category of alcohol use (cutoff between 4 and 5). The classification agreement was almost perfect in eleventh-graders (98.6%) and perfect in the earlier grades (100%).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings show that the AUDIT may be adequately used in adolescents of different ages and school grades, although the number of homogeneous categories may differ accordingly. Besides, raw scores may be pragmatically used to identify groups with confidence by applying specific optimal cutoffs.

Language: en