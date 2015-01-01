|
Citation
|
Bianchi A, Gallina S, Cianflone F, Tafuri A, Cerruto MA, Antonelli A. Urologia 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: E-scooters recently gained mass expansion, leading to increased use-related injuries, most commonly head trauma, facial, and extremity fractures, while abdominal trauma with kidney involvement is less frequent. Here we present two cases of e-scooter-related high-grade blunt kidney trauma. CASE REPORTS: The first case was a 24-year-old male presenting with right abdominal pain after e-scooter autonomous right fall. Focused assessment with sonography for trauma (FAST) was negative, while abdominal CT showed a 3 cm middle-renal laceration. Six-day CT showed minimal urinary extravasation. Neither anemization nor impaired kidney function was observed; the patient was discharged after 9 days. The second case was a 42-year-old male presenting with right flank pain and ipsilateral chest pain after autonomous right fall. Thoracic X-ray revealed multiple rib fractures, while abdominal echography showed a non-homogeneous right kidney with a 1.5 cm perirenal fluid layer. Abdominal CT revealed 2.5 × 4 × 3.5 cm full-thickness middle-upper renal parenchyma laceration and confirmed the perirenal hematoma, while demonstrating two hepatic lesions. A series of CT and ultrasounds confirmed the stability of the aforementioned lesions and reduction of the perirenal hematoma; laboratory findings didn't show anemization nor impaired renal function. The patient was discharged after 10 days.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accident; e-scooter; kidney injury; non-operative management; renal trauma