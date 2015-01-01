Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicides have been increasing at an alarming rate around the world in recent decades, claiming the most productive age group in society. India, like other developing countries, is not immune to this unnecessarily rising toll.

Methods: Between November 2011 and October 2013, 31 patients were enrolled at Osmania General Hospital for this prospective observational study. After the exclusion criteria were ruled out, patients admitted to MICU for claimed hair dye consumption were enrolled in the study. Every patient or the patient's relatives gave their informed consent. From the time of hospital admission until discharge or death, all routine laboratory investigations were performed according to normal clinical procedures and protocols, and patient-related clinical information was documented on the produced proforma. RIFLE criteria were used to define and rate the existence of AKI.

Results: The current study looks at 31 cases of suicidal hair dye consumption, with males accounting for 6 (19.35 percent) and females accounting for 25 (80.64 percent). Males (30%) and females (30%) were found to have a higher probability to commit suicide in the age range 21-30 years (70 percent). Acute Kidney Injury necessitating hemodialysis developed in 19% of all patients who ingested more than 50 mL of dye. Following treatment, approximately 58 percent of patients were discharged from the hospital in good general health. Four patients died as a result of respiratory complications such as pneumonia, ARDS, sepsis, and ARF.

Conclusions: Hence, in the current situation of emerging hair dye poisoning, it is critical for a timely intervention by reducing the time of admission in hospital and also early management by clinicians is the need of an hour.

Language: en