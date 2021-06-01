Abstract

OBJECTIVE

To test a model comprising explanatory (neurological impairment, coping, personality) and mediating (resilience, self-efficacy, hope, social support) variables on psychological adjustment and burden among family caregivers of individuals with traumatic brain injury (TBI) versus spinal cord injury (SCI).

Design

Structural equation modelling with multigroup analysis.

Setting

Six rehabilitation centres across New South Wales and Queensland, Australia.

Participants

N=181 family members (131 TBI, 50 SCI).

Intervention

NA

Main Outcome Measures

Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, Eysenck Personality Questionnaire, Ways of Coping Questionnaire, General Self-Efficacy Scale, Herth Hope Scale, Medical Outcome Study Social Support Survey; and four measures of psychological adjustment including: Caregiver Burden Scale, Medical Outcomes Survey (SF-36), General Health Questionnaire-28, and Positive and Negative Affect Scale.

Results

The model for the aggregated sample demonstrated a very good model fit (χ2 = 47.42, df = 39, ρ = 0.167, NFI = .962, IFI = .993, TLI = .985, CFI = .993, RMSEA = .035). Multi-group analysis found significant commonalities in the pattern of relationships among variables across the two groups. In the only differences found, neuroticism was significantly more influential on burden in family members supporting individuals with TBI than family members of individuals with SCI. Furthermore, problem-focused coping was statistically more influential on positive affect in family members of individuals with TBI when compared to family members of individuals with SCI.

Conclusions

The study found significant similarities in the patterns of resilience and psychological adjustment among family caregivers of individuals with TBI and SCI.

