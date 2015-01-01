Abstract

Background Traffic accidents are among the main causes of death and disability in the world.



OBJECTIVEs This study aimed to determine the predictors of mortality in patients injured due to traffic accidents, in southern Iran.



METHODS This cross-sectional study was conducted on 1793 road accident patients referred to Imam Hassan Trauma Hospital. Data were retrospectively collected from medical records over a period of 12 months from March 2018 to February 2019. The data were analyzed using STATA software (version 16.0).



RESULTS A total 1745 patients (97.4%) survived and 47 (2.6%) patients died. The average age of those who survived and those who died were 27.2±0.4 and 25.6± 2.2 years, respectively (p value=0.7). There was no significant relationship between gender and hospital mortality (p=0.19). According to the results, 38.8% of cases died from motorcycle accidents (p value=0.003). Suburban road accidents 2.6 (95%CI: 1.4, 4.8), Alcohol use 2.4 (95%CI:1.3, 4.3), pedestrian injuries 3.2 (95%CI:1.5, 6.8), head and neck injury 45.8 (6.3, 333.1) as well as thoracic injuries 22.6 (95%CI:6.9, 72.9), Abdominal injuries 6.2 (95%CI 3.2, 11.9), Vertebral injuries 9.3 (95%CI: 4.3, 19.9), extremity injuries 4.3 (95%CI:1.9, 9.7), abnormal of creatinine 4.1 (95%CI: 1.01, 16.4) respectively. ISS 20.32(95%CI: 4.85, 96.26), and GCS 1871.5 (95%CI: 250.6, 13975.8), were associated with hospital mortality in road accident patients. The Multivariate analysis shows that ISS≥16 and GCS score≤8, could predict the probability of death in road accident patients.



CONCLUSION In summary, suburban roads, alcohol use, ISS≥16, GCS≤8, head and neck injury, thoracic injury, abdominal injury, vertebral injury, extremity injury and abnormal creatinine were independently associated with hospital mortality in injured patients.

Language: en