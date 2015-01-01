Abstract

Background: Judo as martial arts have a higher risk of trauma during training rather than competition. Thus, an efficient training procedure should be accomplished.



OBJECTIVES: Since the use of trauma prohibition approaches and athletic performance enhancement is essential, this study aimed at investigating the effect of 8-week Judo Specific Functional Training (JSFT) on the Traumatic factors and athletic performance in male judokas.



METHODS: 46 subjects were randomly classified into 2 groups of experimental (N: 23) and control (N: 23) groups. For eight weeks, the experimental group attended a JSFT program designed by the researchers. The control group participated in the usual judo training program presented by the coaches. The exercises were accomplished 3 times per week for 90 minutes each session. The subjects participated in pre-and post-tests. In order to approve the data normality and compare the variables, Shapiro-Wilk, ANCOVA analysis was implemented at the significant level of p˂ 0.05 using SPSS (version 21).



RESULTS: The outcomes showed that the scores of functional movement screening (p=0.001), upper extremity Y balance test (p=0.001), vertical jump (p=0.001) and JSFT (p=0.001) significantly increased among the experimental group in comparison to the control group.



CONCLUSIONS: The JSFT program simultaneously modifies or decreases the Traumatic factors and improves athletic performance and offers more efficiency and effectiveness rather than the usual judo training programs.

Language: en