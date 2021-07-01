|
Citation
|
Jakubowski KP, Murray V, Stokes N, Thurston RC. Maturitas 2021; ePub: ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death among adults. Over 35% of women worldwide report lifetime exposure to sexual violence. While psychosocial factors broadly have been linked to CVD risk, it is unclear if a history of sexual violence is associated with increased risk for CVD. This study employed quantitative meta-analysis to investigate the association between sexual violence and CVD risk.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cardiovascular diseases; childhood sexual abuse; meta-analysis; metabolic diseases; sexual violence; women