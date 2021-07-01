Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death among adults. Over 35% of women worldwide report lifetime exposure to sexual violence. While psychosocial factors broadly have been linked to CVD risk, it is unclear if a history of sexual violence is associated with increased risk for CVD. This study employed quantitative meta-analysis to investigate the association between sexual violence and CVD risk.



METHODS: PubMed and PsycINFO databases were searched through March 1, 2021. Included articles had a measure of sexual violence and at least one cardiovascular outcome (i.e., clinical CVD, subclinical CVD, select CVD risk factors) in women and men aged 18 years or more. Data were expressed as odds ratios (OR) or hazard ratios (HR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI) extracted from fully-adjusted models. OR and HR effects were pooled separately, given the inability to statistically harmonize these effects and differences in interpretation, using random effects meta-analysis. Heterogeneity of effects was tested using Cochran's Q test.



RESULTS: Overall, 44 articles based on 818,159 adults (77.5% women) were included (112 individual effects expressed as OR and 9 individual effects expressed as HR).



RESULTS indicated that sexual violence was related to adult CVD risk (OR [95%CI] = 1.26 [1.12-1.42]; HR [95%CI] = 1.17, [1.05-1.31]).



RESULTS varied by outcome type and measurement, and timing of violence.



CONCLUSIONS: Adults with a history of sexual violence demonstrate greater CVD risk relative to those without this history. The results highlight the importance of addressing sexual violence in CVD risk reduction efforts.

