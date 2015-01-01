SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

van Duin L, De Vries Robbé M, Marhe R, Bevaart F, Zijlmans J, Luijks MJA, Doreleijers TAH, Popma A. Crim. Justice Behav. 2021; 48(5): 637-654.

10.1177/0093854820975455

unavailable

This study examines the relationship between criminal history and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and how they collectively predict (a) recidivism and (b) positive social functioning among multi-problem young adults. Criminal records and self-report data regarding ACEs and adult education/employment and quality of life (QoL) were collected for 692 multiproblem young adults (18-27 years).

RESULTS indicated that an extensive criminal history was related to non-violent and violent recidivism and lack of involvement in education/employment in young adulthood. On the contrary, a higher number of ACEs was related to lower QoL later in life, while this was not associated with recidivism or education/employment. These findings highlight again that past criminal behavior is a strong predictor of future criminality, particularly within this group of young adults with multiple problems. Furthermore, experiencing negative events in childhood shows to have long-term negative effects on QoL even for these individuals who already experience multiple life problems. Implications are discussed.


ACEs; criminal history; multi-problem; quality of life; recidivism; social functioning; young adults

