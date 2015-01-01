|
Citation
|
van Duin L, De Vries Robbé M, Marhe R, Bevaart F, Zijlmans J, Luijks MJA, Doreleijers TAH, Popma A. Crim. Justice Behav. 2021; 48(5): 637-654.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the relationship between criminal history and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and how they collectively predict (a) recidivism and (b) positive social functioning among multi-problem young adults. Criminal records and self-report data regarding ACEs and adult education/employment and quality of life (QoL) were collected for 692 multiproblem young adults (18-27 years).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ACEs; criminal history; multi-problem; quality of life; recidivism; social functioning; young adults