Phillips SW, Kim DY. Crim. Justice Behav. 2021; 48(6): 755-775.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0093854821997529

unavailable

There has been a substantial body of research examining the reasons behind the police officers' use of deadly force. Little research has been done to examine how race and ethnicity interact with other factors in the use of deadly force. With data collected in Dallas, Texas, the present study examines the influence of individual, situational, and neighborhood characteristics on officers' decision to use deadly force. The present study also provides an alternative approach to logistic regression models by estimating predictive probabilities of officers shooting at citizens. The results show that when officers make decisions to shoot at citizens, situational factors are more important than demographic and neighborhood factors. Interactive effects constructed based on the race/ethnicity of the police officer and citizen showed almost no influence on the decision to shoot at a citizen. Finally, the present study concludes with a discussion of implications for policy development and future research.


decision-making; law enforcement; police; quantitative methods; use of force

