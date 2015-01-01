Abstract

Returning from prison to the community is rife with challenges. For individuals with health care, mental health, or substance abuse treatment needs, the reentry period can be especially vulnerable. Furthermore, these services are not evenly distributed across communities. This study explores barriers to health care and treatment among individuals convicted of sexual offenses who are returning from prison to urban and rural communities. Using data from in-depth interviews and geographic data, our analysis highlights the needs of this population that is often mandated to treatment. Access to treatment and health care is a challenge for many participants and is exacerbated in rural areas because of a dearth of providers and the long distance to treatment offices. The results highlight the deficiency of treatment services across the urban-rural continuum and support new innovations in service provisions.

Language: en