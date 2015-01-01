Abstract

Older age is a well-established protective factor against sexual recidivism. However, research on the effects of aging in individuals considered for civil commitment as sexually violent persons (SVPs) is limited. The current study investigated 53 such individuals released after age 60: 15 were released following dismissal of the civil commitment petition, and 38 were discharged following civil commitment. Recidivism outcomes, including details of the release environment, were examined and the groups were compared on recidivism risk and age-related factors. The sexual recidivism rate across both groups was 7.5% over an average follow-up of about 9 years. The rate of sexually violent offenses was 3.8%.



RESULTS suggest that age-related protective effects apply to older SVPs. However, the groups differed in total time institutionalized and release environments.



FINDINGS highlight the potential impact of release type and environments on observed recidivism rates. Risk management implications for older individuals released from SVP programs are considered.

Language: en