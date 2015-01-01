SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Haberkorn T. Polit. Soc. 2021; 49(3): 311-336.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00323292211033073

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Since the end of the absolute monarchy in Thailand on June 24, 1932, the rulers and the ruled have been locked into struggle, often violent, over what form the polity and the people's participation in it should take. This essay examines this struggle, the imagination of justice, and the inability to consolidate democracy, or even a stable government, through the lens of the monarchy, which has remained beyond accountability. Violence committed to preserve the monarchy forecloses democracy and fosters a form of what can be called modern absolutist monarchy, when some lives are visibly placed beyond the law's protection from violence and others are made dispensable by being made subject to repressive enforcement of the law. The emergence in 2020 of a daring challenge to the position of the monarchy beyond the law refracts both the dangers it poses to democracy and the urgency of imagining a new Thai polity.


Language: en

Keywords

law; lèse majesté; monarchy; National Council for Peace and Order; Thailand; violence

