Almeida J, Barber C, Rosen RK, Nicolopoulos A, O’Brien KHMM. Youth Soc. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Research on planning, method choice, and method substitution in adolescents' suicide attempts is limited. We conducted in-depth interviews with 20 adolescents following their suicide attempt to learn the extent to which the attempt was planned, why they used the method they did, and whether they would have substituted another method if the one they used had been unavailable. Applied Thematic Analysis was used to identify codes and develop themes. Attempts were largely unplanned, and planned attempts were often haphazard, as urgency to escape immediate pain was a main impetus for the attempt.
adolescent suicide attempters; method choice; method substitution; planning process; qualitative research