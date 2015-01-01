Abstract

Within the oil industry work process, risk, technology, confinement and changes in sociability are implied, variables for mental health actions, complexed in the psychosocial coping of the COVID-19 pandemic, involving workers and their families. Attempts or death by suicide, challenge mental health actions, require specialized practices within organizations. This study aims to describe an innovative initiative in occupational health in the oil industry in Brazil, addressing Suicide Postvention in the Workplace.Using an epistemological basis of 'working with groups'; 'psychology in emergencies and disasters'; 'mourning elaboration', an attempt was made to systematize the specialized intervention in mental health within suicide assistance, workplace adapted. It relates an intervention-action in 5 occurrences during the year 2020, with the participation of an interdisciplinary health team including social workers, psychologists, physicians and nurses. Individual care, group approaches, leaders' advice and family members' support, was provided.An average of 20 individual consultations were carried out for each occurrence, 7 interventions with groups. In 4 of the cases, direct approaches from the interdisciplinary team with family members were necessary. The implantation allowed to structure the intervention in suicide emergencies; methodological legitimation; ensuring innovation in emergency mental health practice; prevention of contagious suicide; monitoring of critical cases; and continuity of support in mental health through internal and external network.The results of the study will serve as input for the construction of a specialized intervention protocol for suicide postvention, constituting an innovation in the care and prevention of mental health problems for oil workers and their families.

