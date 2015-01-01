CONTACT US: Contact info
Nir I. J. Mens Health 2021; 17(3): 36-40.
The gender paradox in suicidality is a documented phenomenon, the existence of which has been established by many studies in recent decades. However, despite being repeatedly shown to exist in civilian populations, it has not been researched much in military settings. This paper aims to explore the existence of the gender paradox in various military forces around the world, as reﬂected in the published literature and to assess the need for further investigation of the subject.