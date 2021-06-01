Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Managing child abuse and neglect in pediatric emergency departments (PEDs) is difficult because of the complexity of screening and the prolonged care process. This study's main objective was to measure the child protection activity in a PED.



METHODS: A retrospective, single-center study was conducted in the PED of the Lille University Hospital from 16 September∫2017 to 11 February 2019. All patients who required a social evaluation by the PED staff were included. Children admitted at first to the PED but for whom social management was exclusively performed by other units were not included. The whole population was analyzed first and then by type of abuse. The primary endpoint was the rate of patients who needed social management in the PED. The length of stay in the PED, the number of reports for investigation by child protective services, and reports to a judge were secondary assessment criteria.



RESULTS: The study involved 245 patients (median age, 5 years; interquartile range [IQR], 2-13; boys, 49%), accounting for 0.6% of the PED visits. The main reasons for visiting the PED were somatic complaints (31%), sexual assault (23%), and behavioral disorders (20%). The median length of care in the PED was 5 h (IQR, 3-13). Thirty-three percent of the patients were monitored in the short-stay unit of the PED; 78% returned home. The main social measures taken were reports to child protective services (34%) and reports to a judge (24%); 51% of the patients required further actions by the PED physician after discharge.



CONCLUSION: Management of child abuse in the PED is important and time-consuming. A hospital team specialized in child protection is essential for the initial care and monitoring of child victims.

Language: en