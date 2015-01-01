Abstract

Specialty doctor Bernadette Butler cares for patients who have been raped or sexually assaulted. She talks to Helen Jones about her work and the importance of forensic medicine



"It can be difficult work but knowing that we offer patients somewhere to get help and advice helps me to cope," says Bernadette Butler.



She is clinical education and training lead for the Havens, a group of three specialist centres run by King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted.



Forensic medicine is, Butler says, incredibly important given how common sexual assault is. "Sexual violence is a major public health problem, as are all types of interpersonal violence. In England and Wales more than 150 000 sexual assaults and rapes are reported to the police each year. However, evidence from surveys of those over the age of 16 years shows fewer than 20% of offences are reported to police," she says. "So it is essential to have appropriately trained clinicians and specialist staff in sexual assault referral centres and other services to provide the forensic and therapeutic care a person may need, without having to report the incident to the police if they don't wish to."



Because of the nature of the work they do, the team at the Haven service are very supportive of one another. "Often my crisis worker colleague is the first person to whom someone will disclose an incident," Butler says.



Butler and her fellow forensic physicians believe that forensic medicine should be given specialty status. "This will improve standards in patient care, better serve justice--in all its aspects and settings--and, through research, education, and training, provide excellent and safe care for those who experience sexual violence," she says. Butler and her colleagues are also trying to ensure forensic medicine is on the syllabus of all medical schools...

Language: en