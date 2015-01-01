Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-fatal strangulation is a dangerous mechanism of injury among survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault, with inadequate evidence to guide investigation in the emergency department (ED). The primary objective is to identify the proportion of intimate partner violence and sexual assault where non-fatal strangulation occurs, and to describe the sequelae of injuries.



METHODS: Health records review of patients treated at the Sexual Assault and Partner Abuse Care Program (SAPACP) and/or Trauma Program at a tertiary level hospital between January 2015 and December 2018. Eligible patients were greater than 16 years old, seen by the SAPACP or trauma team for intimate partner violence and sexual assault, and had a non-fatal strangulation injury. Data were abstracted from the standardized assessment completed by the SAPACP nurse. Descriptive statistics were used.



RESULTS: We identified 209 eligible cases of non-fatal strangulation, among 1791 patient presentations to the SAPACP. Median patient age was 27 years, and 97.6% were female. Computed tomography (CT) of the head was obtained in 22.5%, and CT angiography (CTA) of the head and neck in 6.2% of cases. Eleven significant injuries were identified. Two cases of vascular abnormalities: internal carotid artery indentation with possible intramural hematoma and possible internal carotid artery dissection. Other injuries included delayed bilateral subdural hematomas, a depressed skull fracture, and six nasal fractures.



CONCLUSION: We found over 10% prevalence of non-fatal strangulation in survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. There was a low rate of clinically important injury on the index ED visit secondary to non-fatal strangulation. Severe injury was primarily secondary to concomitant trauma, and utilization of CTA in this cohort was low. Increased awareness is needed among ED physicians regarding the need to consider CTA head and neck.

Language: en