Abstract

This study determined if university students with a history of multiple concussions may be at risk for academic difficulties and poor academic performance. We investigated if executive functioning, processing speed, and/or psychological symptoms might partially account for differences in academic performance of students with and without a history of multiple concussions. University students with a history of three or more concussions (n = 58), one concussion (n = 57), or no concussion (n = 57) completed academic, cognitive, and psychological assessments. Students with a history of multiple concussions read fewer words per minute and reported more learning difficulties than the no concussion group. Processing speed mediated the association between concussion status and reading rate. Psychological symptoms mediated the association between concussion status and self-reported learning difficulties. University students with a history of multiple concussions may be at risk for poor academic outcomes due, at least in part, to slower processing speed and psychological symptoms.Treatment of psychological symptoms, cognitive rehabilitation to augment processing speed, and academic accommodations might improve academic outcomes for students with a history of three or more concussions.

