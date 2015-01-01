|
Yousefi Khoshsabegheh H, Ardalan A, Takian A, Hedayatifar L, Ostadtaghizadeh A, Saeedi B. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Stakeholders are responsible for managing the risks of disasters. Hence, appropriate, collaborative, timely interactions of involved organizations, and having a collective view of these interactions, have an important influence on the operation of the whole system. This study was aimed at social network analysis (SNA) for the implementation of the Sendai framework for disaster risk reduction in Iran.
Language: en
Iran; disaster risk management; disaster risk reduction; Sendai; social network analysis; stakeholder