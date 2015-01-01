Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) plays a major role in the event of disasters and crisis, as it is the main pre-hospital health-care provider. This study reports on the attitude and perceptions of SRCA medical staff concerning their knowledge of disaster management and response.



METHOD: This is a descriptive cross-sectional study performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. An Arabic version of the Disaster Preparedness Evaluation Tool (DPET), a self-administered Likert-scale survey, was used to obtain data from SRCA medical staff to evaluate the current status of disaster preparedness.



RESULTS: The population surveyed consisted of 302 participants; 20.9% had participated in a drill exercise or practical application of a regular disaster or emergency plan in their workplaces. Most of participants (85.3%) had incentives to extend their education regarding their role, scope of practice, and skills as medical staff in disaster situations.



CONCLUSION: Results indicate a lack of regular disaster drills available to prehospital care providers, although most of them are willing to participate in more training and education programs regarding preparedness for disaster management, especially concerning their role in a disaster situation.

Language: en