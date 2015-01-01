Abstract

The concept of Disaster Risk Management (DRM) has changed throughout history. Identifying changes and related factors can be effective in adopting logical, scientific and evidence-based approaches in the future. Therefore, this study was conducted with the aim of depicting the process of changes in the concept of DRM and creating an original perspective. In this narrative literature review study, we used historical approach. Literature, regardless of the time of publication, was searched using divergent keywords including "disaster, health, emergency, management, risk, disaster medicine, and hazard." DRM evolution started with the emergence of civil defense during the last century. Although DRM was initially focused on responses, currently, this concept includes disaster risk reduction (DRR) and disaster management. DRR includes prevention and mitigation, and disaster management includes response and recovery measures. DRR considering underlying risk factors such as social factors, and focusing on participation of communities are important steps to be taken.

Language: en