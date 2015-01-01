Abstract

For many years following the Second World War trafficking in cocaine, heroin and methylamphetamine was on a comparatively small scale. However, by the 1970s heroin usage increased to a point where it had became a serious worldwide problem creating concern at high levels in many governments. In 1977 the United Nations International Drug Control Program convened a special meeting of experts to explore ways of 'profiling' or geo-locating heroin to aid in determining trafficking routes used to move the drug around the world. The Panel was tasked with developing a concerted research program into the chemical profiling of heroin with the express aim of using chemistry for geo-location. Eventually the scope of the program was expanded to include cocaine because it was a major problem in the United States and was being increasingly seen in European cities. The amphetamine type stimulants, methylamphetamine, amphetamine and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), were also included and research into profiling techniques for these five major drugs became common. Today many countries have dedicated drug profiling programs employing large staff numbers and using sophisticated analytical technology. Drug profiling, especially the chemistry that underpins it, is an interesting field and will continue to be valuable as long as it remain relevant to the law enforcement community and its attempts to disrupt drug manufacture and trafficking.

Language: en