SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Muhammad T, Maurya P, Sharma P. Geriatr. Nurs. 2021; 42(5): 1143-1150.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.gerinurse.2021.07.007

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explores the prevalence and correlates of bone and joint diseases and its association with falls among older adults in India. Data from the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (2017-18) were utilized for analysis (n = 31,464). Bivariate and logistic regression was used to fulfill the study objectives. The findings revealed that 19.71% of older adults had bone and joint disease, which was higher among women (22.79%) than men (16.25%). The strongest predictors of such diseases included being currently employed, physically inactive, having difficulties in performing functional activities and higher economic status. The fall in the last two years was reported by 12.63% of older adults, and bone and joints diseases were significantly associated with falls (AOR = 1.287; 95% CI: 1.117-1.483) after adjusting for several socio-demographic and health covariates. These findings imply that policymakers and providers must implement interventions designed to reduce the risk of those diseases and associated falls.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender; Falls; Older adults; Bone and joint diseases

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print