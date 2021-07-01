Abstract

This study explores the prevalence and correlates of bone and joint diseases and its association with falls among older adults in India. Data from the Longitudinal Aging Study in India (2017-18) were utilized for analysis (n = 31,464). Bivariate and logistic regression was used to fulfill the study objectives. The findings revealed that 19.71% of older adults had bone and joint disease, which was higher among women (22.79%) than men (16.25%). The strongest predictors of such diseases included being currently employed, physically inactive, having difficulties in performing functional activities and higher economic status. The fall in the last two years was reported by 12.63% of older adults, and bone and joints diseases were significantly associated with falls (AOR = 1.287; 95% CI: 1.117-1.483) after adjusting for several socio-demographic and health covariates. These findings imply that policymakers and providers must implement interventions designed to reduce the risk of those diseases and associated falls.

