Abstract

This research reveals how domestic gender violence suffered by female teachers affects teacher-student school violence in the classroom. Based on a representative survey of 1,542 female professors in 95 public schools in the Callao metropolitan region of Peru using variance structural equation modelling, there is a strong positive relation found between both types of violence (β = 0.34), accompanied by the existence of mediating effects of morbidity and diminished workplace performance. These results demonstrate that in order to reduce the incidence of school violence we must not only address violence between educators and students, but also violence suffered by teachers at the hands of their domestic partner.

